    Story Time with the 88th Air Base Wing: Three Billy Goats Gruff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt Col Roberson Hill, 88th Mission Support Group, reads “Three Billy Goats Gruff” as a part of the 88th ABW Storytime series in honor of the Month of the Military Family. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 826661
    VIRIN: 211221-F-ZJ423-1002
    Filename: DOD_108740617
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story Time with the 88th Air Base Wing: Three Billy Goats Gruff, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reading
    Holiday
    Air Force
    Book
    Story time

