Deployed 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers send home Christmas Messages

CW4 Daniel Thompson, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wishes his family a Merry Christmas. The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade has Soldiers serving across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 12:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826657
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-DG300-662
|Filename:
|DOD_108740608
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|HOOD RIVER, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
