Press point with NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Romania
BELGIUM
12.21.2021
The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, hold a press conference with the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Nicolae Ciucă, on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, at NATO Headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826624
|VIRIN:
|211221-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740484
|Length:
|00:13:57
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
