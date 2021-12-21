Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania

    BELGIUM

    12.21.2021

    The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Nicolae Ciucă, on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, at NATO Headquarters.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826620
    VIRIN: 211221-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740447
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BE

    NATO

