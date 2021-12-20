Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merry Christmas from Marine Corps Air Station New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Air Station New River Commanding Officer Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, Jr. and MCAS New River Sergeant Major, SgtMaj. Douglas W. Gerhardt send holiday greetings from MCAS New River in Jacksonville, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021. Col. Ebitz and SgtMaj. Gerhardt wish everyone a safe and a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826612
    VIRIN: 211220-M-NK334-1003
    Filename: DOD_108740355
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merry Christmas from Marine Corps Air Station New River, by Cpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Happy Holidays
    MCIEAST
    MCAS New River

