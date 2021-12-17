Marine Corps Air Station New River 2021 Holiday Fun Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Corps Air Station New River and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training participate in a unit holiday run, on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2021. The run was held to strengthen camaraderie, improve unit cohesion, and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)