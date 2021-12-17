Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station New River 2021 Holiday Fun Run

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Corps Air Station New River and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training participate in a unit holiday run, on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2021. The run was held to strengthen camaraderie, improve unit cohesion, and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826610
    VIRIN: 211217-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_108740340
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station New River 2021 Holiday Fun Run, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fun Run
    Holiday
    Christmas
    MCI-EAST
    Festive
    MCAS New River

