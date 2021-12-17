Marine Corps Air Station New River 2021 Holiday Fun Run

U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Corps Air Station New River and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training participate in a unit holiday run, on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2021. The run was held to strengthen camaraderie, improve unit cohesion, and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 09:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826610
|VIRIN:
|211217-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740340
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
