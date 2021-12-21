U.S. Air Force Colonel Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne, 521st AMOW Command Chief, give their holiday message at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826609
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-HT863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740330
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 521 AMOW 2021 Holiday Message, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT