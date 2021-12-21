Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521 AMOW 2021 Holiday Message

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne, 521st AMOW Command Chief, give their holiday message at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:15
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Holiday Message
    521 AMOW

