Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savannah Fire Department at Hunter Army Airfield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Savannah Fire Department visited Hunter Army Airfield to train with the Department of Emergency Services and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, Sept. 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826603
    VIRIN: 210921-A-DM187-729
    Filename: DOD_108740291
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Fire Department at Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Savannah
    UH-60
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Aircraft Mechanic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT