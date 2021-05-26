HAAF Community Leader's Day B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hunter Army Airfield hosts community leaders from all around the coastal Georgia region, May 26 (2021). Flying on UH-60 Black Hawks from Fort Stewart, the group landed at Truscott Air Terminal. From there, these community leaders toured the installation and received briefings ranging from installation economic impact to Intergovernmental Support Agreements.