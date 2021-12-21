Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report December 21, 2021

    GERMANY

    12.21.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Service members from Camp Lemonnier give back to their community by volunteering at a local orphanage in Djibouti.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 07:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report December 21, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

