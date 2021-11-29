Happy Holidays from all of us at NATO (Master)

NATO is all about teamwork, connectivity and coming together to achieve great things, and this holiday season the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Estonia provided the platform to do just that.
The battlegroup organised a number of their vehicles and personnel into a lasting image that should remind everyone of the joys of the holiday season. Involving troops from Estonia, France and the UK, this was an international effort that finished with a well-deserved cup of soup, and some hot chocolate in a snowman mug, of course.
Footage includes various shots of the UK-led battlegroup organising vehicles and personnel before the true meaning of their mission is finally revealed.
TRASCRIPT
TEXT – ESTONIA, DECEMBER 2021
--UPSOT (ENGLISH)—
British soldier gives order to switch off lights
“Ok troops, everybody lights off!”
TEXT – HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM ALL OF US AT NATO
