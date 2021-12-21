Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smoking Cessation with Health Promotions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Emily Posadas talks about the risks of smoking and how the Tobacco Cessation Program takes on nicotine addiction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826585
    VIRIN: 211221-F-WF370-325
    Filename: DOD_108740212
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoking Cessation with Health Promotions, by SrA Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health
    Smoking
    Health Promotions
    Tobacco Cessation
    52d Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT