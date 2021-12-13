60 Second video on Spangdahlem's 52nd Medical Group's Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 04:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826583
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-LM252-443
|Filename:
|DOD_108740208
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Clinic, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT