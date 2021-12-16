60 Second video story with narration on Spangdahlem's 52nd Medical Group's Covid-19 Booster Shot Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 03:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826577
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-LM252-766
|Filename:
|DOD_108740183
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
