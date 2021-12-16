Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic

    GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    60 Second video story with narration on Spangdahlem's 52nd Medical Group's Covid-19 Booster Shot Clinic.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 03:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826577
    VIRIN: 211216-F-LM252-766
    Filename: DOD_108740183
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    This work, COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic, by A1C Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    Air Force
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Christopher Chen

