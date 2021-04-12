Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Message from Lieutenant Colonel Ted Vick, 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A holiday shout-out featuring Lieutenant Colonel Ted Vick, 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element.

    Recorded in front of a holiday background and produced with a graphic introduction and music bed.

    Music:
    Merry Christmas by Zac Nelson
    Artlist Order Number 27296372
    License Number 824575

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 02:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826551
    VIRIN: 211205-A-EL344-0003
    Filename: DOD_108740122
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Hometown: BAYSIDE, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT