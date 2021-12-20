211220-N-LP387-3001
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) Personnel assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, filter and flush water from the Waiawa shaft water supply using Granulated Activated Carbon filters. Charcoal residue turns the clean water dark during the initial flush, a normal part of the filtering process. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826540
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-LP387-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108740081
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Granulated Activated Carbon Water System Flush, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT