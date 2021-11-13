211113-N-YI115-2002 LATTE VALLEY, GUAM (Nov. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) kayak during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) trip at Valley of the Latte Adventure Park during a port visit to Guam, Nov. 13, 2021. The arrival of Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) marks the first time that a carrier strike group with the advanced airwing capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey have visited Guam. VINCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josiah J. Kunkle)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826537
|VIRIN:
|211113-N-YI115-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108740029
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in MWR Trip, by PO2 Josiah Kunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT