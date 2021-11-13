Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in MWR Trip

    GUAM

    11.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josiah Kunkle 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211113-N-YI115-2002 LATTE VALLEY, GUAM (Nov. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) kayak during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) trip at Valley of the Latte Adventure Park during a port visit to Guam, Nov. 13, 2021. The arrival of Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) marks the first time that a carrier strike group with the advanced airwing capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey have visited Guam. VINCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josiah J. Kunkle)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826537
    VIRIN: 211113-N-YI115-2002
    Filename: DOD_108740029
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: GU

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in MWR Trip, by PO2 Josiah Kunkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    MWR
    Port Visit
    VINCSG

