735th Air Mobility Squadron personnel offload a Granulated Activated Carbon (GAC) filtration system from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826536
|VIRIN:
|211219-N-JY604-0455
|Filename:
|DOD_108740028
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Granulated Activated Carbon (GAC) Filtration System Offload, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
