Col Campbell and Chief Dunn have a special holiday message for all of Team Yokota!
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 22:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826527
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-KS661-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108739978
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays Team Yokota!, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT