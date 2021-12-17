Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays Team Yokota!

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col Campbell and Chief Dunn have a special holiday message for all of Team Yokota!

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 22:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826527
    VIRIN: 211217-F-KS661-851
    Filename: DOD_108739978
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    This work, Happy Holidays Team Yokota!, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Yokota
    Holiday
    Holiday Season
    USAF

