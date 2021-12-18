HONOLULU (Dec. 19, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, director of Facility Engineering and Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, discusses flushing water from the Waiawa shaft water supply by using Granulated Activated Carbon tanks. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 18:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|826524
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-FD567-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108739949
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Cmdr John Daly Discusses Flushing Water System, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT