    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of the Vandenberg Fire Department, Security Forces and other supporting units watch a rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021.

    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched into space supporting the NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) space mission. This was the first planetary defense space mission.

    (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826523
    VIRIN: 211123-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108739948
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceX Falcon 9 B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire department
    launch
    security forces
    SpaceX
    falcon 9

