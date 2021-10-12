Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division 2021 Holiday Message

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    82nd Airborne Division

    The All American Division lends Santa a helping hand in the 82nd Airborne Division's 2021 Holiday Message.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826521
    VIRIN: 211210-A-JI367-005
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_108739943
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division 2021 Holiday Message, by SFC Jonathan Hornby and SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday

    Holiday Santa

