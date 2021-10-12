The All American Division lends Santa a helping hand in the 82nd Airborne Division's 2021 Holiday Message.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826521
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-JI367-005
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_108739943
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division 2021 Holiday Message, by SFC Jonathan Hornby and SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT