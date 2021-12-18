Afghan Guests Attend Culture Workshops

Marcus Senninger, a volunteer with the Department of Homeland Security, discusses Jobs and ways to apply for them with Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 18, 2021. Senninger instructed on updating resumes, networking, interviewing tips and preparation for opportunities during the workshop. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
