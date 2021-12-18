Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghan Guests Attend Culture Workshops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Marcus Senninger, a volunteer with the Department of Homeland Security, discusses Jobs and ways to apply for them with Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 18, 2021. Senninger instructed on updating resumes, networking, interviewing tips and preparation for opportunities during the workshop. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826515
    VIRIN: 211218-A-KC249-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108739905
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Guests Attend Culture Workshops, by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT