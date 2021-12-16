Col. Allen Duckworth, 301st Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael S. Senigo, 301st FW Command Chief, wish members a happy holiday.
Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 17:26
Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826513
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-RC356-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108739873
|Length:
|00:00:36
Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 301st Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
