    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Allen Duckworth, 301st Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael S. Senigo, 301st FW Command Chief, wish members a happy holiday.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:26
    Category: Briefings
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    ReserveReady

