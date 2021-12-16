Major Vonda Goodison, 96th Healthcare Optimization Squadron, and son Stephen Goodison, wish their family in Grand Forks, ND a Merry Christmas.
(RAW CLIP)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 17:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826510
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-DH002-091
|Filename:
|DOD_108739839
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND FORKS, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from Eglin AFB - Major Vonda Goodison, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
