    CNR Holiday Message

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force Vice Adm. John B. Mustin and Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt send holidays greetings to the Navy Reserve force.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826509
    VIRIN: 211220-N-NO301-0002
    Filename: DOD_108739835
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Holiday Season

