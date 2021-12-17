Residents enjoyed the holiday parade Dec. 17, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 16:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826507
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-GJ070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108739830
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg's Holiday Parade, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT