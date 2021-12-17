Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg's Holiday Parade

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Residents enjoyed the holiday parade Dec. 17, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 16:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826507
    VIRIN: 211217-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_108739830
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Holiday Parade, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    Cars
    family
    parade
    Semper Supra
    VSFB

