STARCOM Holiday Message 2021

Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM Commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes reflect on STARCOM's accomplishments and delivers a holiday message to STARCOM Guardians.
|12.17.2021
|12.20.2021 16:47
|Greetings
|826505
|211217-F-TD082-053
|DOD_108739802
|00:01:18
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
|0
