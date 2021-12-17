Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM Holiday Message 2021

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by John Ayre 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM Commander and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes reflect on STARCOM's accomplishments and delivers a holiday message to STARCOM Guardians.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 16:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826505
    VIRIN: 211217-F-TD082-053
    Filename: DOD_108739802
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, STARCOM Holiday Message 2021, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

