Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman conducts a replenishment-at-sea.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    USS Harry S Truman

    USS Harry S. Truman conducts a replenishment-at-sea. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826503
    VIRIN: 211219-N-DZ398-1001
    PIN: 211219
    Filename: DOD_108739792
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman conducts a replenishment-at-sea., by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT