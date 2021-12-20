Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of State Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price - 2:00 p.m.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 16:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826499
    Filename: DOD_108739676
    Length: 00:45:21
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Department of State
    Ned Price

