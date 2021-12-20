Department of State Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price - 2:00 p.m.
DC, UNITED STATES
12.20.2021
Courtesy Video
Department of State Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price - 2:00 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 16:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826499
|Filename:
|DOD_108739676
|Length:
|00:45:21
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Department of State Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price - 2:00 p.m.
LEAVE A COMMENT