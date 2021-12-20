Army Materiel Command Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly, Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado and their families wish the AMC team a happy holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 14:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826471
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-NF979-451
|Filename:
|DOD_108739536
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Holiday Greeting, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT