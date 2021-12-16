Spc. Paul Wnuk, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Basic Combat Training, Fort Sill, Oklahoma prepares to travel home for the 2021 holiday block leave and shares a holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 12:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|826453
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-NU467-487
|Filename:
|DOD_108739359
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|GREENWICH, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Paul Wnuk, Holiday Message, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
