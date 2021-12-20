USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Lanzilotta and CMDCM Bryan E. Davis provide a holiday greetings to Warship 78 family and friends.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826387
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-YC845-247
|Filename:
|DOD_108738965
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|LA HABRA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, GRF CO, CMC Holiday Shoutout, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
