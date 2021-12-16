Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Cav MEDEVAC Request Training

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers with the C Co., 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalian, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct MEDEVAC request training with HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters in Illesheim, Germany Dec. 16, 2021. 1ACB, 1CD, is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective European security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and other European partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability throughout Europe.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 08:54
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 

