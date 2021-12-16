Air Cav MEDEVAC Request Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the C Co., 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalian, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct MEDEVAC request training with HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters in Illesheim, Germany Dec. 16, 2021. 1ACB, 1CD, is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective European security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and other European partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability throughout Europe.