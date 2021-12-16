U.S. Soldiers with the C Co., 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalian, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct MEDEVAC request training with HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters in Illesheim, Germany Dec. 16, 2021. 1ACB, 1CD, is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective European security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and other European partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability throughout Europe.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 08:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826370
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-DG300-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108738915
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Cav MEDEVAC Request Training, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT