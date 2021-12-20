Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutout Sgt. Savanna Stewart

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Thorne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. Savanna Stewart, a helicopter repairer, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wishes her family in Louisiana a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Dec. 20. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Thorne)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 05:10
    Category: Greetings
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shoutout Sgt. Savanna Stewart, by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    Holiday Season
    StrongerTogether
    ASGBlackSea

