    Foggy Day F-15s

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron work on F-15E Strike Eagles under foggy conditions.

    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826360
    VIRIN: 211217-F-WN564-058
    Filename: DOD_108738872
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    This work, Foggy Day F-15s, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    Maintenance
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th EMS

