A new outdoor R/C track opened up last month at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, allowing R/C hobbyists to bring their cars out for racing, ramp jumps and more!
Camp Zama's MWR collaborated with a community member to design and build the track, and the end result is ideal for novice and expert R/C racers alike.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 02:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826344
|VIRIN:
|211106-O-PR478-507
|PIN:
|211106
|Filename:
|DOD_108738813
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Outdoor R/C Track Opens at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS
