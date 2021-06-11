Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Outdoor R/C Track Opens at Sagamihara Family Housing Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, JAPAN

    11.06.2021

    Video by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A new outdoor R/C track opened up last month at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, allowing R/C hobbyists to bring their cars out for racing, ramp jumps and more!

    Camp Zama's MWR collaborated with a community member to design and build the track, and the end result is ideal for novice and expert R/C racers alike.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 02:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826344
    VIRIN: 211106-O-PR478-507
    PIN: 211106
    Filename: DOD_108738813
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Outdoor R/C Track Opens at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Zama

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    R/C cars
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT