    JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of aircraft from Mountain Home Air Force Base during Operation Pacific Iron 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.19.2021 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826337
    VIRIN: 210719-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108738665
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Iron 2021 Mountain Home Aircraft, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    366th Fighter Wing
    INDOPACOM
    PacificIron
    PacificIron2021

