    Happy Holidays from the Arbona Family!

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Here’s a special holiday message from the 17 Training Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, and her family to members of the local community!

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.19.2021 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826332
    VIRIN: 211218-F-ZB472-411
    Filename: DOD_108738612
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    holiday greeting
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

