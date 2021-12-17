Happy Holidays from the Finlayson Family!

Here’s a special holiday message from the 17 Training Wing vice commander, Col. James Finlayson, and his family to members of the local community!
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2021 17:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826331
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-ZB472-304
|Filename:
|DOD_108738610
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT