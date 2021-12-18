Members of the 147th Attack Wing participate in a bike building event hosted by Reynolds and Reynolds in Houston, Texas, December 18, 2021. In cooperation with the Wing and USO Houston, Reynolds and Reynolds donated over 100 bikes and other gifts to military families in the Houston area.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 19:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826321
|VIRIN:
|211218-Z-VS466-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108738319
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wing helps build bikes for military families, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT