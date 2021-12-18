Wing helps build bikes for military families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826321" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 147th Attack Wing participate in a bike building event hosted by Reynolds and Reynolds in Houston, Texas, December 18, 2021. In cooperation with the Wing and USO Houston, Reynolds and Reynolds donated over 100 bikes and other gifts to military families in the Houston area.