    Wing helps build bikes for military families

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 147th Attack Wing participate in a bike building event hosted by Reynolds and Reynolds in Houston, Texas, December 18, 2021. In cooperation with the Wing and USO Houston, Reynolds and Reynolds donated over 100 bikes and other gifts to military families in the Houston area.

    Air National Guard
    Military Families
    Holiday Giving
    Texas Military Department

