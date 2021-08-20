Sustaining Equality

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Being successful doesn't happen overnight. Being successful means putting in that work every day, regardless of the progress you may or may not be seeing. Being successful means putting others before yourself while keeping your daily, monthly, and yearly goals in the forefront of your mind.

Col. Brandi Peasley, the 79th TSC Chief of Staff, shares her incredible story of how she's maintained success through the challenges and triumphs of her personal life, her civilian job and her 27 year U.S. Army Reserve career.