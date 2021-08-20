Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustaining Equality

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Being successful doesn't happen overnight. Being successful means putting in that work every day, regardless of the progress you may or may not be seeing. Being successful means putting others before yourself while keeping your daily, monthly, and yearly goals in the forefront of your mind.
    Col. Brandi Peasley, the 79th TSC Chief of Staff, shares her incredible story of how she's maintained success through the challenges and triumphs of her personal life, her civilian job and her 27 year U.S. Army Reserve career.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 17:46
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    Houston
    People first
    America's Army Reserve
    Our Diversity Is Our Strength

