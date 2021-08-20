Sustaining Equality

Being successful doesn't happen overnight. Being successful means putting in that work every day, regardless of the progress you may or may not be seeing. Being successful means putting others before yourself while keeping your daily, monthly, and yearly goals in the forefront of your mind.
Col. Brandi Peasley, the 79th TSC Chief of Staff, shares her incredible story of how she's maintained success through the challenges and triumphs of her personal life, her civilian job and her 27 year U.S. Army Reserve career.
