Woman's Equality: A Tableside Chat

It is essential to remember the importance of equality in the military. Even though it is better than it used to be, it's still not perfect and could always be improved on through conversation and action.

Col. Brandi Peasley, the 79th TSC Chief of Staff and CH (Col.) Joanne Martindale, the 79th TSC Command Chaplain, sit down and reflect on personal experiences and explain what equality means to them while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garvin)