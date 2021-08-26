Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woman's Equality: A Tableside Chat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    It is essential to remember the importance of equality in the military. Even though it is better than it used to be, it's still not perfect and could always be improved on through conversation and action.
    Col. Brandi Peasley, the 79th TSC Chief of Staff and CH (Col.) Joanne Martindale, the 79th TSC Command Chaplain, sit down and reflect on personal experiences and explain what equality means to them while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826315
    VIRIN: 210826-A-JG911-028
    Filename: DOD_108738096
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman's Equality: A Tableside Chat, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Women's Equality
    People first
    America's Army Reserve
    Our Diversity Is Our Strength

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT