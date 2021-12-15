Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Aviation Hoist Training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gillian McCreedy 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    KFOR Regional Command - East Aviation trains on hoist operations in preparation for exercise Alpine Swarm.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826314
    VIRIN: 211215-A-RZ341-191
    Filename: DOD_108737946
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    Downloads: 4
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Aviation Hoist Training, by SGT Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

