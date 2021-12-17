Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Holiday Tree Lighting at Camp Novo Selo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    12.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Regional Command-East service members stationed at Camp Novo Selo attend a holiday tree lighting at Polish Square, Dec. 17, 2021. Troops enjoy bon fires, hearty food, and camaraderie before the main event. The celebration brings together troops, leaders, installation command, and contractors in the spirit of holiday observance and fun. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826313
    VIRIN: 211217-Z-BA489-002
    Filename: DOD_108737915
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ

    This work, KFOR RC-E Holiday Tree Lighting at Camp Novo Selo, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    U.S. Army National Guard
    1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry Regiment (Mountain)
    KFOR Regional Command East
    KFOR29

