KFOR RC-E Holiday Tree Lighting at Camp Novo Selo

Kosovo Regional Command-East service members stationed at Camp Novo Selo attend a holiday tree lighting at Polish Square, Dec. 17, 2021. Troops enjoy bon fires, hearty food, and camaraderie before the main event. The celebration brings together troops, leaders, installation command, and contractors in the spirit of holiday observance and fun. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)