    Exercise Grand Shield 22-2 B-Roll Package

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of the week long Grand Shield 22-2 exercise held t Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826303
    VIRIN: 211216-F-FN051-1002
    Filename: DOD_108737821
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-2 B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Exercise
    Training
    AUAB
    Warfighter Culture

