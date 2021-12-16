B-Roll package of the week long Grand Shield 22-2 exercise held t Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826303
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-FN051-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108737821
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-2 B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT