Instructions on how to administer the Cov-19 Self-Test from the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 03:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|826300
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-VA676-714
|Filename:
|DOD_108737797
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group Covid-19 Self-Test Instructions, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT