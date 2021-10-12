Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th Expeditionary Medical Group Covid-19 Self-Test Instructions

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Instructions on how to administer the Cov-19 Self-Test from the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 03:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826300
    VIRIN: 211210-F-VA676-714
    Filename: DOD_108737797
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group Covid-19 Self-Test Instructions, by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    UAE
    AFCENT
    ADAB
    COVID-19

