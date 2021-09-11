USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts VERTREP with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

211109-N-RB149-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Nov. 9, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter)
