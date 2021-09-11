211109-N-MD461-1340 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Nov. 9, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 22:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826294
|VIRIN:
|211109-N-MD461-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_108737745
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), by PO3 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT