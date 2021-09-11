Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211109-N-MD461-1340 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Nov. 9, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826294
    VIRIN: 211109-N-MD461-3002
    Filename: DOD_108737745
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), by PO3 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VERTREP
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USNS Yukon
    VINCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT