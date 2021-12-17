MAYFIELD, KY (Dec. 17, 2021) – B-roll of Mayfield, KY destruction and aftermath of Kentucky tornado.
(FEMA video by Alexis Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826285
|VIRIN:
|211217-O-AH964-973
|Filename:
|DOD_108737629
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|KY, US
This work, Mayfield residents affected by Kentucky Tornadoes, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
